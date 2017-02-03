Watch: Maximuscle channels 6 Nations fever with rugby stars gym challenge

Maximuscle hosted its own Wales v England rugby clash, as George North took on Anthony Watson in the gym as part of the sports nutrition brand's Home of Gains campaign.

With the 6 Nations tournament kicking off tomorrow (4 February), Maximuscle has enlisted a number of its rugby brand ambassadors from the competing nations to go head-to-head in the gym for 'Gain Off' challenges, showcased in a series of videos.

The campaign is being run by the agency PrettyGreen and its client's in-house creative team.

The Home of Gains campaign runs until 6 March and offers members free training sessions at its Vauxhall (London) gym base, as well as the chance to enter competitions and attend training sessions with top professional athletes.

In episode one, England's rising star Maro Itoje took on Maximuscle’s personal trainer Paul Olima:

Future episodes will feature Irish rugby player Conor Murray, as well as Liverpool footballer Jordan Henderson and pro boxer Anthony Yarde.

