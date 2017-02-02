PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Nick Ragone, chief marketing and communications officer at Ascension, to discuss politics, how Twitter is affecting the voice of reporters, and other big PR issues.
The PR Week 2.2.2017: Nick Ragone, chess, and healthcare marketing
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the PR news of the week along with special guest Nick Ragone, chief marketing and communications officer at Ascension.
