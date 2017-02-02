Finsbury shifts Michael Gross to vice chair; Paul Holmes to North America CEO

Gross has worked at Finsbury since 1989. Holmes joined the agency in 2007.

NEW YORK: Finsbury has named global CEO Michael Gross as vice chairman, effective immediately, and promoted New York managing partner Paul Holmes to CEO for North America.

Both are reporting to Finsbury Chairman Roland Rudd.

Gross will work to extend the firm’s support across the global office network, "leveraging the breadth of disciplines across the company's practice areas," the firm said in a statement. He will also focus on Finsbury's expansion into the Japanese market by fully integrating its new Tokyo office into the firm’s Asian network.



As CEO of North America, Holmes is responsible for accelerating Finsbury's growth in the region, according to a statement.



Gross has worked at Finsbury since 1989, when he joined as EVP of the firm’s U.S. predecessor Robinson Lerer Montgomery. He has served as CEO since April 2014. Previously, Gross was partner and president.

During his career at Finsbury, Gross has developed and implemented comms strategies for a number of complex financial transactions, as well as crises including environmental problems, anti-trust and patent litigation, government investigations, regulatory issues, labor disputes, and product recalls.

Holmes has served as managing partner at Finsbury since 2014. He joined the firm in 2007 as an SVP in New York and has represented companies in the financial services, media, retail, transportation, insurance, and healthcare sectors.

Before joining Finbury, Holmes worked for Reuters in various roles between 1982 and 2007. His most recent position at Reuters was a five-year stint as political and general news editor.

In September 2014, RLM Finsbury rebranded as Finsbury to emphasize the agency’s global expansion.