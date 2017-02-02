Finsbury shifts Michael Gross to vice chair; Paul Holmes to North America CEO

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

Gross has worked at Finsbury since 1989. Holmes joined the agency in 2007.

News
Michael Gross
Michael Gross

NEW YORK: Finsbury has named global CEO Michael Gross as vice chairman, effective immediately, and promoted New York managing partner Paul Holmes to CEO for North America.

Both are reporting to Finsbury Chairman Roland Rudd.

Gross will work to extend the firm’s support across the global office network, "leveraging the breadth of disciplines across the company's practice areas," the firm said in a statement. He will also focus on Finsbury's expansion into the Japanese market by fully integrating its new Tokyo office into the firm’s Asian network.

As CEO of North America, Holmes is responsible for accelerating Finsbury's growth in the region, according to a statement.

Gross has worked at Finsbury since 1989, when he joined as EVP of the firm’s U.S. predecessor Robinson Lerer Montgomery. He has served as CEO since April 2014. Previously, Gross was partner and president.

During his career at Finsbury, Gross has developed and implemented comms strategies for a number of complex financial transactions, as well as crises including environmental problems, anti-trust and patent litigation, government investigations, regulatory issues, labor disputes, and product recalls. 

Holmes has served as managing partner at Finsbury since 2014. He joined the firm in 2007 as an SVP in New York and has represented companies in the financial services, media, retail, transportation, insurance, and healthcare sectors.

Before joining Finbury, Holmes worked for Reuters in various roles between 1982 and 2007. His most recent position at Reuters was a five-year stint as political and general news editor.

In September 2014, RLM Finsbury rebranded as Finsbury to emphasize the agency’s global expansion.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now