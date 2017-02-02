Breakfast Briefing, 2.2.2017: Beyonce shatters Instagram record

Better than record sales? Beyonce's latest smash hit is her announcement on Instagram that she and Jay Z are having twins.

Another record for Beyonce

The singer’s announcement that she’s having twins broke Instagram’s record for the most liked image ever posted on the platform. Here’s how five brands including Denny’s and Spotify reacted quickly to the big celebrity news.



New this morning

Mars CMO Andrew Clarke on transparency, the Super Bowl, and fighting for your agencies. Porter Novelli appoints two executives to new global diversity, learning roles. Maurice Levy says Arthur Sadoun won’t be his "clone" at Publicis’ helm. Case study: Merck shows how shingles are "lurking inside."

Leading Thursday morning’s news cycle

President Donald Trump’s relationship with staunch U.S. ally Australia is off to a rocky start. Trump’s call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reportedly deteriorated into a heated exchange over the president’s opposition to a refugee-resettlement deal. Trump on Twitter: The president puts Iran "on notice" (in all caps), threatens to cut federal funding for the University of California at Berkeley after protests turn violent, and congratulates new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



Tech giants could team up to oppose travel ban

Some of the biggest players in the technology sector are considering issuing a joint letter opposing Trump’s immigration policy, noting the negative impact it’s having on their staff, according to The Wall Street Journal. BuzzFeed: Twitter to donate nearly $1.6 million to the ACLU.



What to keep an eye on today

Investors can’t get enough of Amazon stock before the company reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Several companies’ quarterly earnings calls have been as much about Trump as their own numbers, according to the WSJ. Quartz: Why Facebook’s numbers are impervious to "fake news" and other controversies.



The roots of Snapchat

The New York Times looks into how CEO Evan Spiegel "inverted the social media dynamic" to create and develop Snapchat. Reuters: The company’s secrecy is frustrating big banks before its expected initial public offering.



Shakeup in Universal’s comms team

Universal Filmed Entertainment EVP of communications Teri Everett has stepped down after 18 months on the job, according to Deadline Hollywood. Cindy Gardner, a company veteran of more than two decades, has been appointed to replace her.