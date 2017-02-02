In brief: Clementine takes wine brief, LDR wins London Beer Week, WPP acquisition

New briefs for Clementine, LDR wins London Beer Week, WPP makes US ad acquisition and more from PRWeek UK.

New briefs for Clementine

London's Clementine Communications has won two new briefs. It will run a three-year campaign to promote Franciacorta wines from the Lombardy region in Italy, working alongside wine expert Tom Harrow. The agency is also charged with driving tourism to Lombardy itself. The second win will see the agency work for Cowdray House and its surrounding estate in Sussex. The estate is used for various events and is also a prestigious polo venue.

LDR wins London Beer Week

LDR Creative has been appointed by DrinkUp.London to run PR for the London Beer Week. The agency, which also ran London Cocktail Week last year, will run the consumer press office for the event, focusing on the week's new beer market in Bethnal Green.

WPP buys Hispanic agency in US

GTB, the WPP business created to service the group's account with Ford Motor Company, has acquired Zubi Advertising Services. Zubi is an ad firm focusing on the Hispanic market in the US.

Heaven Publicity checks in with Al Fresco

Travel specialists Heaven Publicity has been appointed by luxury mobile home holidays company Al Fresco Holiday to leads its UK PR activity. Al Fresco has 71 parks across five European countries.

Polish firm joins Sermo

Sermo, the global lifestyle and luxury comms network led by London's Talk PR, has signed up Polish agency Aliganza. The new Sermo member was founded in 2000 and has worked for firms including Levi's, Puma, Ray-Ban and The Body Shop.

I Like Press takes five

Leeds agency I Like Press has won five new clients this month; the Leeds-based Independent Food and Drink Academy; new restaurant, bar and deli Ham & Friends, local business improvement district scheme LeedsBID, Harrogate restaurant Norse and the local edition of the Cocktails in the City event.