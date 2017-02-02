Does print trump online media? How you responded to a provocative study

PRWeek readers were divided in their reactions to research published yesterday that showed the UK public spend 80 times longer looking at national print news every day than digital news.

The academic behind the research, professor Neil Thurman of the University of Munich and City University London, said that his study should make PR professionals re-evaluate their approach to getting media coverage for clients.

Some of those commenting on Twitter warned against taking Thurman's message about print getting longer engagement too literally.

@Martyn_Leek @prweekuknews @neilthurman I think the money that publishers are making from Adsense alone would beg to differ — Henry Joseph-Grant (@speirin) February 1, 2017

@Martyn_Leek @prweekuknews @neilthurman the key is targeting the correct demographics w/ an affinity w/ the brand or interest in the story. — Henry Joseph-Grant (@speirin) February 1, 2017

@AndrewScottGB @prweekuknews Rubbish. If people are consuming media differently across platforms, change your content output — Leon Emirali (@LeonEmirali) February 2, 2017

But others did welcome the reminder of how coverage gets lost in the digital jungle.

@thatmarkperkins @prweekuknews @neilthurman Once received a campaign round up saying we'd had 2 billion hits ?? — Liam O'Brien (@LiamOBrienEcho) February 1, 2017

Some universal truths about print and online were repeated...

Really interesting @neilthurman - residents say they love a #localgov magazine and you can't beat newspaper print fingers! #printisntdead https://t.co/tMsrwBaAqn — Ceri Lewis (@queenceri) February 1, 2017

Headlines always get read. Articles? Sometimes. https://t.co/nnJ9nK7owG — Michael Connellan (@MikeConnellan) February 2, 2017

And the message that "relevance" is key came through again and again.

I always make sure my clients get a relevant mix of both, neither should be ignored. This is a good read. https://t.co/ERNmLBYeUq — Anna Addison (@PRAnnaAddison) February 1, 2017

Of course, some readers' reactions were comic rather than sincere (we hope, at least).