Does print trump online media? How you responded to a provocative study

Added 11 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

PRWeek readers were divided in their reactions to research published yesterday that showed the UK public spend 80 times longer looking at national print news every day than digital news.

News

The academic behind the research, professor Neil Thurman of the University of Munich and City University London, said that his study should make PR professionals re-evaluate their approach to getting media coverage for clients.

Some of those commenting on Twitter warned against taking Thurman's message about print getting longer engagement too literally.

But others did welcome the reminder of how coverage gets lost in the digital jungle.

Some universal truths about print and online were repeated...

And the message that "relevance" is key came through again and again.

Of course, some readers' reactions were comic rather than sincere (we hope, at least).

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now