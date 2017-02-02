Five Campaigns We Liked in January 2017: vote for your favourite

Check out PRWeek UK's favourite campaigns from January 2017 below - and cast a vote in our poll for your favourite.

TV store prank - The Rings

It's the stuff of nightmares, and a cracking PR stunt to boot. To publicise the latest instalment in the horror franchise The Ring (called The Rings), the film’s iconic scene of hellish protagonist Samara crawling out of the TV set was recreated in a TV showroom, with people's terrified reactions caught on hidden camera.

The stunt was pulled off by Thinkmodo, a viral marketing agency that had also been responsible for a memorable stunt promoting another horror movie, Carrie, which depicted supernatural goings on in a New York coffee shop to the surprise of onlookers.

Thinkmodo said The Rings video has been viewed 320 million times across all channels, including 296 million views on Facebook in the first week – the agency said it is now the most viewed Facebook video ever. In the US, it has been viewed more than 20 million times, with a media value of £1.8m, Thinkmodo said.

Refugee responses - Amnesty International

Authenticity and poignancy are qualities greatly sought after in campaigns of any sort.

Amnesty International has achieved both with a campaign run by Ogilvy & Mather London, launched as the issue of refugees returned to the fore thanks to a new immigration regime announced by US President Donald Trump.

In a Twitter campaign called #TakeAction, the charity is filming refugees' responses to tweets about the crisis, with the refugees thanking users for speaking out and urging them to sign a global petition pledging support for refugee rights.

The campaign runs until tomorrow (Friday, 3 February), after which the NGO will present a petition to the UN on Monday, calling on it and global governments to tackle the crisis.

Hi @CarlottaGreatho, we do care for all. Samer from Lebanon’s Shatila camp has replied to your tweet #TakeAction https://t.co/oDyt9xrFJq pic.twitter.com/RNKR4Hbps0 — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) February 1, 2017

T2 Trainspotting

Choose a launch date. Choose a social media strategy. Choose which TV shows to pitch to. And so on...

Two decades on from the original hit film, the sequel for Trainspotting has got the nation talking, with trailers and social media content aplenty. The campaign was design-led, and instantly iconic. The stars of the film have also enjoyed/endured plenty of time on the small screen, including a Trainspotting special on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show.

The media push began last year but built up through the month ahead of the 22 January premiere and 27 January general release.

Resident Evil 7: The Experience – Capcom

This month, video games developer Capcom launched Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest instalment in Resident Evil series.

M&C Saatchi PR and its events division M&C Saatchi Experience teamed up with immersive theatre specialists Bearded Kitten to create a terrifying experience that mirrored the new game in a dilapidated east London house. A handful of brave participants were faced with puzzles, clues and unexpected interruptions from the Resident Evil world. With The Experience, M&C Saatchi PR created a campaign that cleverly exploited the terror entrenched in the games - and proved horror is not just for Halloween (and gave them some good video content).

#AsHappyAsAPig – Orchard Pig

Cider brand Orchard Pig ran this enjoyable, tongue-in-cheek campaign on social media to make Brits #AsHappyAsAPig by immortalising them as happy pigs in muck.

The campaign, devised by the agency Manifest London, was designed to encourage positivity and make the public smile on Blue Monday – supposedly the most depressing day of the year (16 January). A number of "lucky pigs" were also sent a hamper of cider and juice to accompany their caricatures, by the illustrator Gogden.