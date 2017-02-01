Queen Bey is pregnant with twins! 5 brands react

Added 42 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Several brands braved the wrath of the "Beyhive," quickly reacting on social to the news that Beyonce is pregnant with twins.

Blog

Beyonce shared her news via Instagram on Wednesday, complete with a picture of her baby bump and a statement that says, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

At press time, her Instagram post had reached 5 million likes in three hours.

This is how five brands congratulated Beyonce and Jay Z.

Denny’s

Hostess

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Spotify

The Late Late Show

