Queen Bey is pregnant with twins! 5 brands react

Beyonce shared her news via Instagram on Wednesday, complete with a picture of her baby bump and a statement that says, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"
At press time, her Instagram post had reached 5 million likes in three hours.
This is how five brands congratulated Beyonce and Jay Z.
Denny’s
wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies.— Denny's (@DennysDiner) February 1, 2017
Hostess
#QueenBey : we get first dibs on babysitting! #twins #beyoncetwins #Twinkies pic.twitter.com/JBqlKMzMjm— Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) February 1, 2017
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
She has TWO biscuits in the oven? We've got a lifetime membership to Popeyes for both of them! #twins #pregnant #babybump ??— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) February 1, 2017
Spotify
The Beyhive is expanding ????— Spotify (@Spotify) February 1, 2017
Congratulations, @Beyonce! https://t.co/UHYrMnoFyl
The Late Late Show
*checks twitter*— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé's having TWINS?!?! pic.twitter.com/7fiDHQiYiK