Starwood's Jessica Doyle checks out to join Etsy as comms VP

NEW YORK: Etsy has hired Jessica Doyle as VP of communications

Doyle is joining Etsy from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, where she was director of corporate communications for distribution, loyalty, and partnerships. She worked at Starwood from June 2014 until December, according to her LinkedIn profile.

While at Starwood, Doyle reported to K.C. Kavanagh, who also departed the company late last year to work for Bacardi Limited as SVP and global chief communications officer. Kavanagh worked at Starwood for 18 years.

Before joining Starwood, Doyle was a longtime journalist. She was a business reporter and fill-in anchor at Washington, DC-based WUSA-TV for more than five years. Prior, Doyle reported for CNN Newsource, 3WT Radio AM/FM, and Washington Post Radio. She has also worked for WashingtonPost.com and WRC-TV.

Doyle was not immediately available for comment.