Porter Novelli creates global diversity, learning roles

ATLANTA: Porter Novelli has promoted Soon Mee Kim to global diversity and inclusion leader and Melissa Kraus Taylor to global learning and development director.

Kim was previously EVP and director of the Atlanta technology practice. In this newly created position, she is responsible for developing and implementing diversity and inclusion policies or programs. She will work closely with global CEO Brad MacAfee and EVP of global talent Mindy Gikas.

"I feel very fortunate to be in an agency that, though my primary role previously has been in tech, has allowed me to investigate and dive into other areas including multicultural communications and diversity," Kim said. "This role is a perfect alignment of what skills and experience I bring and alignment of what I feel is my greater purpose."

Kim joined Porter in 2005 and has held diversity-focused roles, including multicultural communications counselor and Asian-American specialty lead. She also sits on the agency’s diversity council. Prior to Porter, Kim worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Socket PR, Ketchum, and Alexander Communications.

Kraus Taylor will lead the agency’s learning and development programs globally. She will create agency-wide curriculum, including mentorships, courses, and self-directed learning. Kraus Taylor previously developed and implemented Porter’s Greater Than University program in 2014 and serves as co-dean with Gikas.

"Fundamentally, it's about creating a learning culture," Kraus Taylor said. "We have a lot of that in place already and we are continuing to fuel that learning culture and mindset across the organization and build upon existing curriculum."

Kraus Taylor was promoted from partner and MD of the Atlanta office. She has worked at the agency for 18 years and previously as a health communication specialist for the National Cancer Institute. Kraus Taylor has also taught marketing and communications courses at universities for more than 10 years.

Both Kim and Kraus Taylor started Wednesday and are based in Atlanta. EVP Katherine Wetzel replaced Kim as director of the Atlanta tech practice. Porter has not yet replaced Kraus Taylor in her MD role.

"Our leadership and our environment and our people see what your passions are and what your strengths are," Kraus Taylor said. "They give you the opportunity to find the perfect alignment of the talent and skills you can bring and your business interests."