Diffusion to spread the news for USA Today Network

NEW YORK: USA Today Network has brought on Diffusion as its PR AOR, following a competitive RFP.

USA Today Network is part of Gannett and comprises USA Today and 109 local media brands including The Arizona Republic and Indianapolis Star. The RFP process began in November and ended the following month. Diffusion began working with the network in January.

Diffusion is supporting the network across a range of corporate, trade, and consumer initiatives that affect perception, growth, and readership in North America. It is focusing on articulating and telling the story of USA Today Network’s commitment to tech innovation, such as VR, and how it reports the news.

Diffusion is also showcasing the footprint of the network’s 109 local media brands.

"They have a unique hyper-local reach, which is cool from a storytelling perspective," said Diffusion president Ivan Ristic.

USA Today Network wants to target C-suite executives, millennials, and the general U.S. population to drive awareness. It is using corporate communications to target technology, advertising, and media influencers.

Diffusion’s campaigns will address the challenges of changing media consumption and lack of loyalty to media brands, Ristic added.

"It is important [for media outlets] to be first and be right," he said. "We see a lot of that in the narrative going on about false news and things getting published and then proven to be inaccurate later. That is having an impact generally on the news industry and consumer perception of the news, journalists, and media industry."

Ristic and Diffusion U.S. MD Kate Ryan are leading a team of seven staffers on the account.

The network has more than 3,800 journalists with a net unique monthly visitor count of more than 100 million and more than 1.5 billion monthly page views, according to the company.