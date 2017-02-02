Alcatel calls in FleishmanHillard Fishburn as its new EMEA creative lead

Added 26 hours ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

Mobile phone brand Alcatel has appointed FleishmanHillard Fishburn (FHF) as its EMEA creative lead following a competitive pitch, PRWeek understands.

News
Alcatel's Idol 4 handset (@Alcatel-Mobile.com)
Alcatel's Idol 4 handset (@Alcatel-Mobile.com)

It is believed FHF will consult Alcatel on consumer comms and content at a European level, with all aspects of the account led by the agency's head of consumer and EMEA brand marketing, Lauren Winter.

FHF started working on the account in January but declined to comment.

The Omnicom-owned PR agencies FleishmanHillard and Fishburn announcned plans to merge their UK operations in November 2015, following months of speculation.

The new entity has more than 200 employees and an annual fee income of £28m, according to the PRWeek Top 150.

Alcatel was established in 2004 as a joint venture between Alcatel-Lucent and Hong Kong-based telecoms provider TCL. In 2005 the venture was dissolved and Alcatel is now wholly owned by TCL, which also owns Blackberry.

Alcatel also declined to comment. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now