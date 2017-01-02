Breakfast Briefing, 2.1.2017: Media on Gorsuch pick: A lot like Scalia

New this morning: Pharmacy giant the Walgreens Boots Alliance has picked WPP to handle traditional and digital advertising, media relations, comms, and public affairs. The deal, which will prompt the holding company to create a "Team WBA," is worth $600 million combined. Also: Two minutes with Canadian fitness model and influencer Marc Fitt (not his real name) on working with brands.



It’s Gorsuch. President Donald Trump picked federal judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court in a prime-time White House ceremony with overtones of a reality TV finale. How Trump kept the pick a secret, via The Washington Post.



How it’s playing in the media: Gorsuch as Scalia Jr. New York Times: An echo of Scalia in philosophy and style; Wall Street Journal: Gorsuch backs Scalia’s "originalist" approach; Washington Post: A favorite of the conservative legal establishment; Los Angeles Times: Gorsuch could fall between Scalia and centrist Anthony Kennedy; Quartz: A lot like Scalia with one key difference; Newsweek: Trump leans right but stays mainstream; Politico: How Trump got to yes on Gorsuch.



What the Democrats will do: Senate Democrats are expected to filibuster the pick, meaning Gorsuch will need 60 votes to be confirmed. Several have already said they’ll oppose the nomination. The line that’s working for them: Gorsuch deserves the same consideration halted Obama pick Merrick Garland got.

RT if you agree: We should give Donald Trump the same level of courtesy Mitch McConnell gave to Barack Obama. https://t.co/cW3xtLynk7 — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 31, 2017



Which car brands are not top safety picks. Luxury electric vehicle models the Tesla Model S and BMW’s i3 did not make the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s coveted "Top Safety Pick" list. Tesla had claimed the Model S received a record best safety score.



Another big pay-out for Volkswagen. The automaker filed legal paperwork in San Francisco late Tuesday agreeing to pay $1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation to owners of its diesel automobiles. The pay-out covers 75,000 Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen cars.



Report: Trump Milwaukee event cancelled due to protests. The president called off a speech set at a Harley-Davidson factory in Milwaukee on Thursday, set to be one of his first trips outside Washington, DC, since taking office. Sources told CNN the motorcycle-maker was concerned about protests during Trump’s visit.