In brief: Hume Brophy's health hire, Blackpool Tower's new agency, Havas win, senior hire at Publicis

Hume Brophy hires healthcare MD, Influential to raise (awareness of) Blackpool Tower, Havas PR on track with new win, Publicis Communications has new Nordic boss and more from PRWeek UK.

Hume Brophy hires healthcare MD

Conor Griffin has joined Hume Brophy as MD of its international healthcare offering. He arrives from an in-house role at Roche where he lead global comms for its heart and diabetes business, and was based in Switzerland. He had also worked for Novo Nordisk and held roles in a number of agencies including Burson-Marsteller, CCA (now InVentiv Health) and Weber Shandwick. Healthcare clients of the 100-strong firm include Roche and Shire.

Influential to raise (awareness of) Blackpool Tower

Liverpool-headquartered integrated agency Influential has been appointed by Merlin Entertainments to deliver PR and comms for the Blackpool Tower. Influential is tasked with raising public awareness for the Tower’s five attractions and bringing them to life through creative storytelling, making it the latest new agency to be taken on by Merlin.

Havas PR on track with new win

Havas PR UK has been appointed by TransPennine Express, the Manchester-based train operating company which runs intercity rail services throughout the North and into Scotland. Havas will be responsible for the public relations programme to support the full refurbishment of TransPennine Express’s existing train fleet.

Publicis Communications has new Nordic boss

Publicis Communications, one of the four hubs of the broader Publicis Groupe, has named Alexander Peitersen as CEO of the Nordics region, effective immediately. Peitersen has been with the group since 2001. It is the latest senior appointment following the announcement of the group's new CEO, and a new EMEA lead for its PR business MSLGroup.

M&C Saatchi PR hires directors

M&C Saatchi PR has brought in Emma Padden and Emeka McQuade as directors in London. Padden was previously a freelancer having also worked at Burson-Marsteller and Edelman among others, while McQuade was previously head of comms at the agency Amplify.

New MD at Six Degrees

Richard Simpson has been promoted to the role of MD at Six Degrees, having previously been an associate director since 2012. The former MD of the STEM specialist PR agency, Jennifer Janson, takes the role of chair.

Smoking Gun wins app launch

Oldham-based company GoSimple software has hired Smoking Gun PR to launch its new cloud and smartphone app product, Simple Tax, after a three way pitch. Simple Tax allows people to process and submit their self assessment tax returns.