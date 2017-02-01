Orkney Islands Council hires digital comms expert to boost tourism and trade

In a bid to boost trade and tourism, Orkney Islands Council has appointed a local digital comms agency to strengthen and develop its online presence.

Start Point Media, based in Kirkwall, Orkney’s capital, has been awarded a three year contract worth £120,000 to provide social media management for the Digital Media Orkney Project.





The newly appointed agency will develop digital comms activity to "feed new and developing social media channels and support the next stage development of www.orkney.com and related industry sites," according to a contract award notice released last week.





A key part of the contract is to create the "capacity to provide locally generated digital content by way of photography, film footage and copywriting."





Any such content will be used in various contexts, ranging from webpages and blogs to newsletters and regular communication, "with an existing database of potential customers who are interested in Orkney."