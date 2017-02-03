A day in the life of Dotted Line Communications' Aimee Yoon

Morning ritual

Like everyone else, when I wake up, I roll over and check e-mail and social media within the first 60 seconds. From there, I usually skim TheSkimm for top headlines, then it’s time to get my three kids off to school and our French bulldog, Lulu, walked. My daily ritual always includes a workout. I am clear-headed and ready to attack the day after a sweat and some coffee.

Biggest surprise on your smartphone

It’s probably the number of communication threads that are going on simultaneously between e-mail, text, and Slack channels with all my coworkers.

Daily required reading

I read the homepages of almost every major outlet every morning. Naturally, we do daily news scans for all our clients every morning so my reading can vary from TechCrunch to The Next Web to The Daily Beast to the New York Post, to Dark Reading in a matter of 15 minutes. As PR pros, we are always looking for breaking news to jump on that might be relevant for our clients.

First PR job

My first PR job was an internship at the Miller Consulting Group in Boston. I went to school to be an athletic trainer, and my first job was at Boston College working with their sports teams. Within the first six months, I realized I wasn’t going to be happy in the profession and worked really hard to land an internship that summer, and then I never looked back.

Best career advice

A funny one was when Malinda Banash, a very senior executive at Miller Consulting Group, told me, "Never order White Zinfandel. Ever." I still follow that one! I think the most valuable advice, however, is to always treat people with kindness and respect at every level. Even though it is a basic law of humanity, it’s often forgotten. Also, you really never know where that person may end up down the line.

Ideal day off

A boxing class with some girlfriends to kick-start the day followed by a long leisurely lunch filled with good conversation, laughter, and some wine—but hold the White Zinfandel. When it comes to family time, we love to explore the city. I didn’t move to New York City until I was an adult with kids, so it’s really fun for me to check out different neighborhoods and everything this city has to offer.

Most distinct aspect of your personal office

It’s portable! Dotted Line Communications is a virtual agency, so I work out of various New York City WeWork locations and also from home. Nothing beats a cozy work-from-home day, especially in the winter. My favorite "office" in my house is the kitchen—besides the easy access to snacks, it gets a lot of natural light.