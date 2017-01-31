Allison+Partners secures ADT's PR account

The MDC Partners agency is handling marketing and communications for ADT's Pulse Home Automation Systems and the company's expansion into the Internet of Things. The company previously worked with Edelman.

BOCA RATON, FL: Security-system provider ADT has selected Allison+Partners as its PR AOR in the U.S. following a competitive review.

The firm will handle marketing and comms efforts for ADT’s Pulse Home Automation Systems and the company’s expansion into the Internet of Things.

ADT picked Allison+Partners in October after an RFP process that started the month before; work on the account began in November. The agency developed the PR program for ADT’s Canopy system at the Consumer Electronics Show this month.

"We are looking at several major product announcements, product momentum, an entire reviews program, influencer relations, and telling the broader story about how ADT is ahead of the curve," said Jonathan Heit, president of the Americas at Allison+Partners. "ADT is this great legacy brand that has incredible credentials and a customer base and history in the industry, but it’s also pushing the envelope and driving things forward in the digital arena with the connected home."

New York GM Tracey Cassidy is leading a team of seven Allison staffers on the account, supported by teams in the firm’s New York and Boston offices and one staffer based near ADT headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

Budget information was not disclosed. ADT reps were not available for comment.

ADT worked with Edelman until last summer. ADT began working with the firm in 2011, when it was spinning off from Tyco and building its communications team. Edelman representatives declined to comment.

ADT is a provider of security and automation products and services for homes and businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The company has about 8 million customers, and employs approximately 20,000 people at 300 locations. It was bought by Apollo Global Management last May for $6.9 billion.