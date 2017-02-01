So, you want my job? Head of comms, Greater Manchester Police

Name:
Amanda Coleman
Job:
Head of Corporate Communications for Greater Manchester Police
Starting salary/salary band for the job?
£60,000
What qualifications do you need?
Degree or relevant qualification.
What level of experience do you need?
I would suggest at least 10 years and some experience managing a team. Media knowledge is essential.
Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful?
It would be helpful but not essential.
What are the main day-to-day challenges?
Managing a diverse communication landscape with not enough staff and keeping people motivated when under pressure.
What is the best part of the job?
Making a difference to people’s lives and being part of frontline policing.
What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?
Policewomen used to be provided with a handbag along with handcuffs etc.
If you get an interview, do say...
I have very few outside interests and am prepared to be available round the clock.
If you get an interview, don’t say...
I am a perfectionist and will work through my to-do list one step at a time.
If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to?
Lion taming or United Nations ambassador; seriously, any government-related communication lead.