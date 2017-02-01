So, you want my job? Head of comms, Greater Manchester Police

In a new interview series, PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. This week, Amanda Coleman, head of comms at GMP explains her role.

Name:

Amanda Coleman





Job:

Head of Corporate Communications for Greater Manchester Police





Starting salary/salary band for the job?

£60,000





What qualifications do you need?

Degree or relevant qualification.





What level of experience do you need?

I would suggest at least 10 years and some experience managing a team. Media knowledge is essential.





Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful?

It would be helpful but not essential.





What are the main day-to-day challenges?

Managing a diverse communication landscape with not enough staff and keeping people motivated when under pressure.





What is the best part of the job?

Making a difference to people’s lives and being part of frontline policing.





What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?

Policewomen used to be provided with a handbag along with handcuffs etc.





If you get an interview, do say...

I have very few outside interests and am prepared to be available round the clock.





If you get an interview, don’t say...

I am a perfectionist and will work through my to-do list one step at a time.





If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to?

Lion taming or United Nations ambassador; seriously, any government-related communication lead.