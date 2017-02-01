So, you want my job? Head of comms, Greater Manchester Police

Added 45 minutes ago by Amanda Coleman

In a new interview series, PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. This week, Amanda Coleman, head of comms at GMP explains her role.

If you're good at my job you might also be good at lion-taming or as a United Nations ambassador, says Amanda Coleman
Name:  
Amanda Coleman

Job:
Head of Corporate Communications for Greater Manchester Police

Starting salary/salary band for the job?  
£60,000

What qualifications do you need? 
Degree or relevant qualification.

What level of experience do you need? 
I would suggest at least 10 years and some experience managing a team. Media knowledge is essential.

Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful? 
It would be helpful but not essential.

What are the main day-to-day challenges? 
Managing a diverse communication landscape with not enough staff and keeping people motivated when under pressure.

What is the best part of the job? 
Making a difference to people’s lives and being part of frontline policing.

What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?  
Policewomen used to be provided with a handbag along with handcuffs etc.

If you get an interview, do say... 
I have very few outside interests and am prepared to be available round the clock. 

If you get an interview, don’t say...  
I am a perfectionist and will work through my to-do list one step at a time.

If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to? 
Lion taming or United Nations ambassador; seriously, any government-related communication lead.

