Leo Burnett’s Judy John talks brand films

The brains behind P&G’s Always #LikeAGirl campaign and Brand Film Festival jury chair Judy John on creativity, figuring out the next big thing, utilizing technology, and producing great brand films.

Judy John, CEO Canada & chief creative officer North America, Leo Burnett; chair of jury, Brand Film Festival New York 2017

What’s the secret to producing a great brand film?

The lines have definitely blurred over the last few years between what’s considered a brandfilm and a traditional TV ad. It’s hard to distinguish the difference. When branded content firstcame out it was such a shiny new thing, with storytelling and content sponsored by a brand. Butnow you see commercials going that way, and it’s a blurrier line for sure.

How do you avoid brand films just becoming bad ads?

If there was a secret sauce in making amazing brand films we’d all just follow that. It’s differentevery time. And that’s what we do creatively. We try to find new and interesting ways to tell astory, because if we all do the same thing it becomes boring and formulaic, so every time is adifferent solution and a different solve.

You’re starting to see a lot of films that are more of the same: people talking about theirpassions, an on-camera interview that cuts to them doing their thing. You see that sponsoredby lots of different brands and, creatively, you think "we can’t do that." So you find the nextthing – then everyone starts to do that.

Creativity is constantly evolving. But when it comes to shareable content, people are looking forthings that feel interesting, emotional, or relevant – those continue to rise to the top, whetherthey are commercials or branded films.

People don’t generally gravitate to things that feel too "sales-y," unless they’re doing researchinto a specific product, which becomes more of an educational film.

Are there analogies between the evolution of brand films and advertising?

It is trying to figure out the next thing. Sometimes the next thing isn’t even completely new –it’s a remix of a few different things that have been done before, but in a new combination.The secret is figuring out something that feels fresh and different. And it’s hard, because there’sso much content out there, so much that has been done. But there are also billions of storieswe haven’t even told yet.

How do you integrate new technologies such as AR?

The secret is not getting caught up in the technology itself. Technology is interesting and allowsus to play with different types of storytelling, but it still comes back to great stories and goodideas. Things change every year and there is new media and technology, but in the endconsumers engage and interact with good ideas and great storytelling that captures their heartsand minds.

What great ideas have you seen over the past year?

The Samsung Snail is just beautiful storytelling. I’m not sure if it’s a commercial or a brand film,but it leaves you with a really great feeling.

How did brand film play into #LikeAGirl?

We launched with a brand film that ran about three and a half minutes. We definitely tried toshorten it to about two minutes. You have all these different rules in the back of your mindabout the ideal length for a piece of content when you create something, such as how longpeople can engage with a film and having three to four seconds to catch their attention. Butsomething also has to happen organically and it has to feel right.

#LikeAGirl ended up at three-and-a-half minutes. We tried to cut it a lot of different ways toshorten it, but it felt that was where it wanted to live to tell that complete story. It wasincredibly successful and powerful. A lot of people watched it and shared it, and it workedreally well.

The timing was perfect in terms of what was going on culturally, and that was part of itssuccess. Then we cut it down to a 60 for the Super Bowl. So do you call it an ad or a film? I thinkit’s still a film, even though it ran in an ad slot.

How do you create campaign ideas that have longevity?

That’s always a question when you build a platform: how long is its life? It depends on what’sgoing on in the world, what’s going on with your brand, and if you can keep it fresh andrelevant. A lot of different factors come into play there – I hope #LikeAGirl has a long life. Butit’s always difficult to follow up a big launch to keep it going and keep it fresh.

Do you work with different partners on brand films?

It depends what you’re working on. If you have good creatives it’s still about storytelling, beingconvincing, and engaging people. It’s only when you get into different expertise, or highlight oruse new technology that you’ll want to extend what those teams look like. Or if you want to getinto longer-format, such as an hour-and-a-half film, then you might want to engage some otherpeople.

Are you bringing on new talent to produce brand films?

I’ve been thinking about this from a staffing standpoint as we explore what we do and how wedo it, but at the moment we work with different partners. It depends how much you’re doing.

Which people are best placed to make brand films?

Both PR and advertising folks have been storytellers and lead brands in telling stories.

What trends are you seeing at clients?

That changes every year, and it’s always a reflection of what’s going on and what’s out there.Everyone’s talking about moving to digital and more films, content, and social. That part of thebusiness is definitely growing. And it’s not just figuring out more content, it’s the right contentat the right time and making sure it’s relevant. Those are the guardrails that need to be aroundcontent – people can only watch and engage so much.

How much of that is a threat to a creative agency?

It’s an opportunity. It’s making more content. You’re still promoting a brand. It’s findingdifferent ways to do that.

Are brand films cheaper for clients than ads?

Some clients see it as saving money - others see it as redistributing. It’s not resulting in higherbudgets.

How is the dynamic between ad and PR firms evolving?

It depends on your clients and relationships. There needs to be a tighter relationship between[creative] agencies and PR because there is such a greater opportunity and upside in promotingand getting films watched and shared.

It’s very much a joint effort. It’s much less a handing off of the baton, more a sitting down andfiguring it out together.

How have the new arrangements at Publicis affected the way firms work together?

We’re definitely tighter, talking more, and working together, and having a better understandingof how we work together and amplify things as a team. You’re always stronger as team thanyou are as individuals.

What are you particularly looking forward to this year?

There will be more exploration of different technologies. Tech opens up what we’re capable ofdoing in film, and that’s always an interesting added creative tool. I am always interested inseeing what people are doing with technology to make their storytelling more engaging. It’sinspiring to see new work, new approaches, and new ways of thinking.

