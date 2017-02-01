'Good deal or no deal' - comms critical for securing strong trade agreements for UK, says WPI

Comms and media relations are critical components of Theresa May securing good trade deals for the UK, according to government insiders.

This was as clear a message as there could be. We want to negotiate but there are other options. Nick Faith, director at WPI Although no details emerged of what a US-UK trade deal could look like following the meeting, May was already setting the scene for Trump that the US was not the only show in town, according to Nick Faith, a director at WPI.

Faith said: "May has made it clear that there will be ‘a good deal or no deal’ when it comes to Brexit. Falling back on WTO rules is widely seen as bad news so she has to present a counter argument to her European counterparts and the British public."





May could achieve this by announcing the start of formal negotiations with countries that offer the best trading opportunities - at the same time as triggering Article 50.





The Prime Minister’s efforts to secure a deal will be a breach of EU rules, which forbid members from negotiating bilateral deals while still in the bloc, but this will do her no harm at home.





Faith concluded: "It would reinforce Mrs May’s credentials as a hard-nosed negotiator, standing up for the best interests of Britain."