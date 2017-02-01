Academy school chain rocked by media scandals to invest £1 million in comms

One of Britain's biggest providers of academy schools is set to invest more than £1m in strengthening its comms over the next three years, according to a tender document seen by PRWeek.

Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs 30 schools across the country, is looking for an agency to provide a "cost-effective and efficient supply solution, for reputation, media relations and crisis management, and fundraising support service...suitable for the Trust’s head office and for all Ormiston academies".





PLMR is the incumbent agency but it is not clear whether the public affairs agency will re-tender for the contract.





The decision by Ormiston Academies Trust to put further investment in comms comes after a series of scandals, causing reputational damage to some of its schools in recent years.





The new contract, for "Marketing, Media Relations and Crisis Management Services" is worth an estimated £900,000 excluding VAT, and includes helping to prepare "good news stories" and managing crisis communications among the various requirements.





It due to start in April and will run for two years with an option to extend by a further year.





The trust was given more than £143m in government funding in 2015, according to its latest available accounts.





PLMR’s track record in promoting academies includes work for the Durand Academy, in south London, where PLMR founder Kevin Craig was on the school’s board of governors between August 2010 and February 2016.









During this time his company was paid at least £948,000 by the academy. Criticism by the Education Funding Agency of the controversial commercial arrangement resulted in the agency being forced to work on a not-for-profit basis towards the end of 2014.

Ormiston Academies Trust and PLMR had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.