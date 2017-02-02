London Fashion Week presents an exciting opportunity for brands to partner with fast growing YouTube fashionistas. Expect these, the latest in our Top Ten Influencers’ series, to vlog the events, offer expertise on the latest fashion trends, and present affordable substitutes to the luxury products to their fast-growing captive audience.
Instrumental tracks the fastest growing content creators. This month they monitored UK-based channels, all with between 10,000 and 350,000 subscribers, who’ve enjoyed high % subscriber growth in the last month. Influencers of this size generally have high audience engagement rates, leading to greater return on investment.
The February Top Ten Fashion Influencers share beauty and lifestyle tips, gaining subscribers through their passion for their craft.
Lucy Flight
Lucy's YouTube channel offers affordable fashion hauls and countless style tips, as well as general lifestyle content including baking tips and make-up tutorials. Her personable charm has seen her channel grow at an impressive rate of 22% over the last 30 days.
Channel name: Lucy Flight
Subscribers: 67,769
Sian Lilly
Fashion model Sian Lilly’s channel provides behind-the-scenes insights into all things fashion, inspiring a subscriber growth of 14% last month alone. Last year she shared her experience of both the casting process and modelling in Fashion Week shows, making her channel the place to be for the inside scoop this year.
Channel Name: Sian Lilly
Subscribers: 26,078
Jake Daniels
From fashion hauls to hairstyle hacks Jake’s channel is the go-to destination for the latest trends in men’s fashion, making it all the more relevant in the run up to London Fashion Week. He's also exhibiting impressive subscriber growth - 14% over the last month.
YouTube username: Jake Daniels
Subscribers: 99,967
Gallucks
Gallucks, aka Joel, offers the ultimate in male fashion expertise. As a full time fashion blogger his channel works as a guide to what’s hot this season. With his followers growing by 10% over the last month alone, his fashion expertise is gaining momentum.
YouTube username: Gallucks
Subscribers: 38,683
Tamara Kalinic
Tamara Kalinic’s channel offers luxury fashion hauls and brand comparisons on her lifestyle YouTube channel. Hers is one of the highest growing fashion and lifestyle channels, subscribers increasing by 10% last month.
YouTube username: Tamara Kalinic
Subscribers: 132,678
Fashion Mumblr
London based beauty and lifestyle vlogger Josie keeps her 87,000 strong YouTube audience engaged with her fashion expertise, resulting in channel growth of 8.5% last month. Josie also exhibits a strong 28% UK based audience.
YouTube username: Fashion Mumblr
Subscribers: 870,021
Chase Amie
Growing her audience by 4.7% last month, Chase Amie’s all-luxury channel contains look books, shopping hauls and product reviews. With her most recent video addressing her best and worst luxury purchases of the year, her channel is the place to be for the must-have accessories this year.
YouTube username: Chase Amie
Subscribers: 66,965
Robin James
As a renowned male fashion blogger, Robin James’ fashion and style videos generate growing views month-on-month, total views increasing from 591,000 in November to 618,000 in December. He proved his merit during London Fashion Week last year, taking his viewers along for the ride and documenting what really happens at Men's Fashion Week.
YouTube username: Robin James
Subscribers: 109,175
Miss Alex
Miss Alex, whose following increased by 4.4% last month, offers affordable fashion hauls and style look books that are perfect for those striving for that great look at a reasonable price this fashion week.
YouTube username: Miss Alex
Subscribers: 135,806
Sophie Shohet
Sophie offers her viewers a great balance between high street fashion and luxury brand reviews. She is displaying great view growth month-on-month, total monthly views increasing from 461k in November to 584k in December.
YouTube username: Sophie Shohet | Fashion Beauty Lifestyle
Subscribers: 116,706
