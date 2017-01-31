In brief: Atlas brings in ex-minister, Bubble & Squeak win, coffee body takes on Shed

Atlas brings in Jo Swinson, Bubble & Squeak captures camera firm, coffee body takes on Shed, and more from PRWeek UK.

Atlas brings in Jo Swinson

Start-up public affairs and corporate comms firm Atlas Partners will work with former Lib Dem equalities minister Jo Swinson to support companies in responding to the new rules forcing large businesses to report on their gender pay gap. Atlas co-founder Vanessa Pine was an adviser to Swinson during the coalition government. Swinson has also worked with Portland on how to create a more diversity-friendly workplace.

Bubble & Squeak captures camera firm

Specialised camera and image processing equipment manufacturer Ikegami has appointed Bubble & Squeak as its PR, event and marketing services provider across EMEA. A Japanese firm, Ikegami has around 900 staff across the world.

Coffee body takes on Shed

Trade body the British Coffee Association has taken on Shed Communications to provide creative campaign planning, press office and digital comms support, following a three-way pitch. The agency was launched by a former Ketchum associate director in late 2015.

Huel expands Emerge work

The agency Emerge has been commissioned by powdered food brand Huel to work on the its strategy in Germany. It had begun work for the brand in the UK only last year.

Ring brings in Open

Open Communications has been appointed as the preferred PR partner for lighting and vehicle accessories firm Ring. The brief covers campaigns, corporate, consumer and trade PR.

Whiteoaks launches fashion campaign

Digital fashion start-up selects DV Closet has embarked on a PR and social media campaign with The Whiteoaks Consultancy to launch its official app.