Deliveroo calls in Hope&Glory to deliver UK brand campaigns following Havas exit

Food delivery service Deliveroo has appointed Hope&Glory to handle its UK press office and deliver a series of brand campaigns throughout 2017.

The appointment comes after Deliveroo announced it had ended its short relationship with Havas PR earlier this month.

Kate Thomas, head of PR at Deliveroo, said the business needed "fresh thinking" on its consumer PR activity. It is also set to bring in a new corporate comms partner.

"We've come a long way already and we're looking forward to telling the Deliveroo story to an even wider audience," she said.

As part of the brief, Hope&Glory will work alongside Deliveroo's in-house team to attract a broader range of customers to the service.

"We’ve had a huge amount of fun coming up with ideas to generate greater brand fame and are looking forward to putting these into action in the coming months," said Hope&Glory managing partner Jo Carr, who will lead the account for the Top 150-listed agency.

Thea Rogers, the company's newly appointed VP, head of global comms and policy at Deliveroo, told PRWeek earlier this month the delivery service was also looking for a corporate comms agency.

As yet no agency has been announced.

Deliveroo, which lets customers order food from restaurants that typically do not offer home delivery, is available throughout the UK, and in 11 other countries across the world.