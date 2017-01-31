Makovsky hires Susan Goldstein for dual health, strategy role

NEW YORK: Makovsky has brought on Susan Goldstein as partner, chief strategy officer, and MD of its healthcare practice.

Goldstein will oversee the firm’s healthcare practice and drive its overall growth strategy, including expanding the client portfolio and the agency’s offerings. She is reporting to founder and CEO Ken Makovsky and is based in New York. She started at the agency this week.

The healthcare practice was previously co-led by SVPs Tom Jones and Alexandra Peterson. Chief strategy officer is a new position at the agency.

"I love healthcare; that’s what I've been doing for the better part of 20 years, and I don't want to step out of that," Goldstein said. "This role as chief strategy officer is also having a hand in shaping the business. It gives me the opportunity to stretch and work in areas new to me like finance and consumer."

Goldstein previously spent nine years with Ruder Finn. She was promoted last year to similar dual roles as global healthcare practice chair and president of growth initiatives. Prior, she was head of the agency’s global healthcare practice. Goldstein also spent time leading U.S. healthcare for Ogilvy Public Relations and with Chandler Chicco Agency.

Makovsky MD Denise Vitola left the agency in November to launch her own consultancy. The firm also brought on Douglas Hesney last year to lead the financial and professional services practice.