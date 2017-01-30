Paddy Power trolls Liverpool FC with road signs for 'end of season party'

Ahead of Liverpool FC's home game against Premier League leaders Chelsea tomorrow, the company put a sign up outside the club's stadium warning of road closures.

It reads: "Advance warning: This road will be closed from 21.45 hrs Tuesday 31/01/2017 for Liverpool FC's end of season party."

Having exited the FA Cup this weekend with a shock defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Paddy Power is suggesting that by the time the game finishes (at around 9.45pm tomorrow night), Liverpool's hopes of a major trophy might also be effectively over.

Making reference to the club's manager Jurgen Klopp, and the Kop area of its ground, the company's infamous fictional spokesman Paddy Power said: "Liverpool have Kopped a lot of stick after a disastrous week, which effectively ended their season already.

"Is the Klopp ticking for their German manager? Surely not yet, but if he continues to not be his usual efficient self, he could be off down the Anfield road."

The 2016 merger of Paddy Power into Betfair evidently has not dampened the enthusiasm of the brand for cheeky stunts.