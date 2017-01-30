Fruit of the Loom shops seven-figure global PR account

BOWLING GREEN, KY: Underwear maker Fruit of the Loom has issued an RFP for its global PR account with a seven-figure budget, according to sources familiar with the business.

The company has sent the RFP to MSLGroup, FleishmanHillard, Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Ketchum, according to people with knowledge of the account.

Ketchum, the incumbent on the account, has worked with Fruit of the Loom for five years as PR AOR. The relationship ended last month. Ketchum representatives did not respond to inquiries seeking comment.

Representatives from Fruit of the Loom, a Berkshire Hathaway unit, also did not respond to several requests seeking comment.

The agency review follows the death of Fruit of the Loom CEO Rick Medlin in November. Medlin, who had been the company’s leader since 2010, was succeeded by Melissa Burgess-Taylor as chairman and CEO at the beginning of December. Burgess-Taylor, who has worked at the company for 17 years, was previously SVP of brand management and sales for Fruit of the Loom and the Vanity Fair brand.

Fruit of the Loom, a 150-year-old company, has a portfolio of more than 20 brands, including Fruit of the Loom, Russell Athletic, Spalding, Jerzees, and Vanity Fair. The company is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and has a presence in 17 countries with about 30,000 staffers.