Sport England targets older women in new phase of This Girl Can campaign

Sport England has set its sights on increasing sports participation among women in their fifties and sixties, with the next phase of its hugely successful This Girl Can campaign.

The new campaign, which launches today, has extended its focus in terms of age beyond the original parameters of reaching 14- to 40-year-old women.

It was created by ad agency FCB Inferno and features new creative on social media, digital media and billboard advertising. Mischief will handle PR activity throughout 2017.

The campaign follows research with women across the country focusing on how they stop and start exercising at different phases in their lives. It aims to reach women at the periods in their life where it is more challenging to exercise.

Sport England chief executive Jennie Price said there was still a lot more to do when it comes to addressing the participation gap.

"Most women still feel judged when they play sport or exercise. We feel guilty for stopping and starting, for hesitating, for not looking perfect. The women and girls in this campaign remind us that’s normal and create some strong images that we hope millions of women will relate to."

The original campaign, which got 1.6 million women exercising, has won more than 50 international awards, including nine Cannes Lions.

Earlier this month, Tanya Joseph, the former director of business partnerships at Sport England who was regarded as the architect of the This Girl Can campaign, left the organisation, taking on a new role at Hanover agency The Playbook.

