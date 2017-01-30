Breakfast Briefing, 1.30.2017: Corporate America reacts to Trump travel ban

Travel ban chaos: Protesters took to the streets in cities and at airports across the country this weekend to decry President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and ending the Syrian refugee-resettlement program. Several key Republicans have distanced themselves from the order. The White House’s line, delivered by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Meet the Press: We won’t apologize for keeping the country safe.



What happened next: A large part of corporate America isn’t happy with the executive order. Uber pledged to donate $3 million to affected drivers after the #DeleteUber campaign went viral. Starbucks said it plans to hire 10,000 refugees. Airbnb began offering temporary housing to those fleeing Syria. Google executives created a crisis fund for immigration donations. Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers how the country should respond. The Koch organization called the order counterproductive. Also: Christian groups urged Trump to reconsider, and the ACLU said it raised $24 million this weekend.

Following President Trump’s immigration ban, the CEO of Starbucks pledges to hire thousands of refugees. pic.twitter.com/UHbUYRmO3Q — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 30, 2017



What companies are watching for next: The Trump administration has drafted another executive order that would crack down on work-visa programs that are vital to technology companies, according to Bloomberg.



New this morning: MSLGroup’s former China CEO is suing Publicis Groupe, claiming gender discrimination; Burson-Marsteller’s Jason Teitler on what key plays marketers should have at the ready for the Super Bowl; Portland’s Rob Shapiro on what "America first" means for companies.



Toyota yields spot as world’s biggest automaker. Volkswagen sold more cars than Toyota in 2016 despite its ongoing diesel-emissions scandal, ending the Japanese automaker’s four-year run at the top of the list. Toyota is predicting a sales increase for 2017.



What to keep an eye on tonight: The NFL is trying to make Super Bowl media day into a prime-time event, shifting the spectacle, which almost never makes any real news, to an 8 pm start on ESPN and the NFL Network. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will square off on Sunday evening in Houston.



Spicer: ‘You’re not here to be someone’s buddy.’ The new White House press secretary was profiled by The New York Times over the weekend. He defended his confrontational start, saying, "You’re not here to be someone’s buddy. You’re here to enact the president’s agenda…And if you think it’s going to be anything bad, then this isn’t the job for you."