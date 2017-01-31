German wine brand pairs with Fever to target new generation of consumers

German wine brand Black Tower has appointed Fever PR to help it target a new generation of UK consumers through social media and influencer-led campaigns.

Fever was appointed following a six-way competitive pitch, in which the agency presented a campaign strategy including event sponsorships, experiential samplings and a revamped paid social strategy incorporating targeted content creation and influencer collaborations.

The campaign is being rolled out throughout the year alongside Black Tower's in-house PR team in Germany. According to the agency, Black Tower is the country's top-selling wine brand. It was established in 1967.

Fever MD Brian McLachlan said PR in the wine drinking sector is typically quite traditional, meaning there is an "opportunity for Black Tower to stand apart from its immediate competitors".

"Word-of-mouth is critical to brand preference in [the younger wine drinking demographic], so we'll be developing and delivering a campaign with social at its heart that has something honest to say and matches the brand to their behaviours," he said.

Fever, alongside Nelson Bostock and Red Door, is part of the Unlimited Group, which was sold to investment firm DBAY Advisors for £75.8m in December.

The agency's clients include Sky, Logitech, Now TV and PlayStation.