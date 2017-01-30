Several PR and comms players named on Power Part Time list

The annual Power Part Time list has been released, featuring several figures from comms, the media and politics.

The 2017 list, compiled by recruitment firm and flexible employment firm Timewise, is a roll-call of the UK’s top 50 men and women who work in senior roles, but for fewer than five days per week.





PR and comms pros featured on this year’s list include Bibi Hilton, managing director of Golin UK, who works a pattern of four days a week, following her return to work from maternity leave in 2015.





Hilton is joined on the list by Serena De Morgan, global client director and partner at Ketchum, who also works a four-day week as well as occasionally from home.





Louise Winmill, head of corporate comms at Notonthehighstreet.com, and Emily Luscombe, deputy MD and partner at Engage, by Bell Pottinger, both on four days a week, make up the remainder of the comms professionals on the list.





Timewise research reveals that there were now almost 773,000 people working part-time in the higher income bracket in the UK, an increase of nearly 6 per cent on last year.





The research also showed that UK businesses were starting to embrace flexibility in the workplace, with more than 2 out of 5 poetnetial employers stating they would consider hiring candidates for a senior role as part of a job share.





Notable job shares from the worlds of media and politics in 2017 include Caroline Lucas MP and Jonathan Bartley, joint leaders of the Green Party, who both work part of the day before handing over to each other, and Anushka Asthana and Heather Stewart, joint political editors at the Guardian, who both work four days a week on the role.