In brief: Pukka Pies picks Kazoo, See.Saw's trio of wins, CommsCo hired by Teradata

Pukka Pies picks Kazoo
Kazoo has been named as the PR agency on Pukka Pies' new roster of agencies, who will together lead an £8m campaign to relaunch the brand this year. Also on the roster are creative agency Quiet Storm, packaging agency 1HQ, brand consultancy Labyringht, digital and social agency Together, retailer activation agency BD Express and media buyers PHD Media. PR was previously handled by McCann.
See.Saw's trio of wins
Consumer agency See.Saw has been appointed by three new clients; dance fitness brand At Your Beat the design company behind an award-winning 'backwards backpack, Riut; and gourmet ice cream and lolly brand The Ice Kitchen.
CommsCo briefed by Teradata
US-listed Teradata has appointed UK agency CommsCo to manage its PR and social media presence in the UK and Ireland.
Tech firms pick Stature
London's Stature PR has begun work with listed blockchain tech firm BTL and Bank in the Box (BiBox), a 'sharing economy' consortium designed to modernise banking firms. Click for the full story.