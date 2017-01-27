Ralph Lauren names Katie Foley Ioanilli to global SVP role

Added 54 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki

She previously worked at Brunswick Group.

News

NEW YORK: Ralph Lauren has hired Katie Foley Ioanilli as corporate SVP for global corporate communications.

Ioanilli is responsible for all global corporate and internal comms, reporting to Stefan Larsson, president and CEO.

She is overseeing project management and operations, communications events, wellness, philanthropy, public policy, and CSR, as well as the RL Today employee-engagement program.

Ioanilli was brought on as Ralph Lauren is boosting its leadership team as part of its Way Forward Plan, which the company introduced last June. Larsson said in a statement that the push is an effort to "get closer to the consumer than ever before."

It also includes "reducing supply-chain lead times, employing best-in-class sourcing, and executing a disciplined multi-channel distribution and expansion strategy," according to the company.

Previously, Ioanilli was a partner at Brunswick Group for nine years overseeing projects related to crisis, mergers and acquisitions, change management, and corporate positioning. Previously, she was an associate at APCO Worldwide, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ioanilli did not respond to a request seeking additional comment.

Ralph Lauren is scheduled to disclose its earnings for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal year next Thursday.

