Delivery startup Boxed seeks PR, digital agencies

NEW YORK: Wholesale delivery startup Boxed has issued two RFPs seeking a PR and digital AOR, respectively.

Boxed began its search this month, approaching specific small or mid-size firms the company knows well, then extending the search this week. Boxed CMO Jackson Jeyanayagam said he wants to narrow the search to four agencies for each account by next week and make final selections by mid-February.

"We want to be smarter about telling our story through different mediums," said Jeyanayagam, who joined Boxed in November after serving as Chipotle Mexican Grill’s head of digital marketing for a year-and-a-half. "I intentionally went with an integrated comms AOR search, versus just PR."

On the PR side, Boxed is seeking an agency with strong startup experience and deep technology and consumer capabilities that can serve as a strategic partner. It wants a firm that can work closely with Jeyanayagam to develop an approach to telling Boxed’s story across platforms and for b-to-b and b-to-c audiences.

"We want a PR firm to help us talk about our product offering, what we offer consumers, but also talk about why we are unique from a tech standpoint, data standpoint, a company culture standpoint, and from a giving back standpoint," said Jeyanayagam. "They also need to think about what audiences we want to talk to and how we leverage social media to play a part in that."

Jeyanayagam said Boxed is "progressive" in terms of its technology and customer experience. About its company culture, CEO Chieh Huang pays for staffers’ weddings up to $20,000 and has a college fund for employees.

Founded in 2013, Boxed allows consumers to shop for groceries and household products in bulk, with free delivery and no membership fees. Orders can be made on Boxed.com or on the Boxed app.

For its digital account, Boxed is seeking a firm that will create content across its social media channels and be a strategic partner in using them for earned and paid media. Additionally, the digital firm will help Boxed measure brand building and direct response campaigns effectively across digital and social.

The two firms will work closely together. Budget information was not disclosed.

The incumbent on the PR account, Maletzky Media, is not re-pitching for the account. It has worked on the business for the past year.

"We very much enjoyed our relationship with the entire Boxed team, and are proud of the work we did to help them achieve their PR goals of garnering high-level national media relations over the last year," said Maletzky president Karyn Ravin. "We hope their future PR initiatives are as successful as the ones that we helped them to execute."