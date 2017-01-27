Sport magazine closes after ten years

Sport magazine, the first free magazine in the UK, is closing after a decade of weekly distribution.

The title owned by Wireless Group celebrated its tenth anniversary in September last year.

The closure follows News Corporation moving to acquire Wireless by for £220m in June last year.

Sport’s last issue will be published next week, it revealed on Twitter.

The statement said: "From the very first issue in September 2006, the team here – both editorial and commercial – have been proud to produce a magazine we always wanted to celebrate all that is special about sport. We love it, and the aim was simply to share that passion with our readers."

It pointed to the first issue ever issue which featured former footballer Thierry Henry.