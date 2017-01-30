Stature wins pair of finance and technology clients

London's Stature PR has begun work with listed blockchain tech firm BTL and Bank in the Box (BiBox), a 'sharing economy' consortium designed to modernise banking firms.

Stature brought in FxPro head of PR Angus Campbell in late 2015 to establish a financial and corporate division of the agency, which was initially more focused on entertainment and consumer work. 

It has now begun an initial one-year brief with BTL Group, which offers a blockchain-based payment and trading solution to businesses in multiple industries and claims to be the world's first publicly listed blockchain technology company. It was founded in Vancouver in 2015 and had previously worked with Campbell on a project basis.

Stature will also work across 2017 with BiBox, which was formed in March 2016 and offers a cloud-based platform, which will be owned by a consortium of banks, to address various workflow and efficiency challenges facing the industry.

Karen Rudich, co-Founder and COO of BiBox, said Stature's team had "really impressed us with their ability to understand the details of a technically complex subject and communicate to our target audience in a succinct yet impactful manner".

Campbell said he was "very excited about working with two complementary and highly innovative companies".

Other clients of Stature's financial division are Nationwide, and Campbell's former employer FxPro.

The firm launched an office in Arkansas in the US at the start of 2016.

