Hooters hires W Asia for Singapore expansion

The PR agency will handle communications for the launch of two branches.

SINGAPORE: Hooters has hired W Asia as its PR partner ahead of the restaurant brand opening outlets in Singapore.

Founded in 1983, Atlanta-based Hooters has more than 430 restaurants in 28 countries. Famous for female waitresses in low-cut outfits, it is opening two Singapore branches at The Sail @ Marina Bay and Fusionopolis.

W Asia will support Hooters’ Asian operators Destination Eats with all aspects of PR and communications strategy for the launch of the restaurants.

"We’re looking forward to raising awareness of its unique brand of hospitality in Asia through two spectacular new locations," said Annabel Fox, MD of W Asia.

Hooters is joining W Asia’s growing list of food and beverage clients, which includes CE LA VI, the Montreaux Jazz Café, and Oxwell & Co.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.