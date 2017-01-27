Obituary: Jonquil Simons, agency boss who worked with Botham and the London Marathon

Added 4 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

Jonquil Simons, a PR professional whose career spanned various roles in-house and agency-side, including time working for the London Marathon and with retired cricketer Ian Botham, has died of cancer aged 63.

News

The daughter of journalist-turned-PR Jack Simons, she began her career in publishing before entering PR with a role in the Sussex Police press office.

She then worked for Public Relations Counsel, which is now part of Saatchi & Saatchi. She moved to Alan Pascoe Associates - the eponymous agency's founder was a former Olympian and later vice chair of London's successful 2012 Olympic bid - where she handled the press operation for the London Marathon.

Later she created The Matthews Simons Partnership alongside friend and former colleague Josie Matthews, and worked for brands including Braun, before creating her own agency, The Simons Partnership. She was most recently an associate director for London agency Pielle Consulting.

One of her career highlights was working with Matthews to handle the press and PR operation for former cricketer Ian Botham’s charity walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

She was also involved in the CIPR, running workshops and judging the institute's awards, and was later awarded a fellowship.

Simons died on Boxing Day and her funeral was held at the Jewish Cemetery in Brighton a few days later. She is survived by her husband Bob Tracey. Personal messages for Tracey can be forwarded via Jose Matthews.

