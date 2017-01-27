Airbnb's Mildenhall: Where are all the dark-skinned jurors at Cannes?

Airbnb's chief marketing officer has posted a series of tweets on the lack of diversity on the Cannes Lions 2017 jury president line up.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the first 16 jury presidents for the upcoming awards, and Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall was quick to note that there were no "dark-skinned" jury presidents in the lineup at all.

Dear #jurypresidents @ #canneslions please join me in championing greater ethnic diversity on the juries. https://t.co/5CchU6DN80 — Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) January 26, 2017

Of the 16 jury presidents, two are of Southeast Asian-Chinese descent (Ogilvy's Tham Khai Meng and Dentsu's Ted Lim) and six are women.

It is understood that Mildenhall himself has been named a jury president, but the category he will be judging has not been confirmed.

Campaign UK has asked the Cannes Lions team for comment and for the full breakdown of the remaining jury presidents. The team has responded but has not been able to issue a statement as of press time.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

#canneslions #jurypresidents please work to get dark-skin jurors on your juries. #changestartswithus. We need it now more than ever... https://t.co/9xOiywOUkP — Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) January 27, 2017

Here's looking forward to a #notsowhitecanneslions during this year's #CannesLions — Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) January 26, 2017

Absolutely @mandyfever no more so than ever we need organizations like #CannesLions to champion substantial diversity across ALL we do. https://t.co/YLER34vM9T — Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) January 26, 2017