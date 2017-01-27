Breakfast Briefing, 1.27.2017: Trump pulls Obamacare marketing

Consumers can enroll in healthcare plans through the Affordable Care Act through the end of January, but they'll have to figure out the fine print without the help of marketing campaigns promoting coverage.

Trump eliminates ACA marketing. The White House is ending all marketing and outreach promoting the Affordable Care Act less than a week before the enrollment deadline. The decision startled Department of Health and Human Services staffers, who said it could keep down registration by young consumers who tend to sign up at the deadline. The former CEO of healthcare.gov said the move would "sabotage" the marketplace.



Why so little diversity in Cannes jury boxes? That’s what Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall wanted to know as the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced its jury presidents for the 2017 festival. Mildenhall asked in a series of tweets why no "dark-skinned" marketers were picked to lead a jury.

#canneslions #jurypresidents please work to get dark-skin jurors on your juries. #changestartswithus. We need it now more than ever... https://t.co/9xOiywOUkP — Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) January 27, 2017



German officials widen VW probe. German prosecutors are widening their probe into the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen, saying former CEO Martin Winterkorn may have known about the problem earlier than he admitted. The company’s compliance chief announced his departure this week.



WP: Trump pressured Parks Service for better pictures. To kick off his first full day in office, President Donald Trump personally demanded the director of the National Parks Service take his side in the debate over the size of the crowd at the inauguration, according to The Washington Post. The Parks Service reportedly responded by sending more crowd photos to the White House, all of which showed attendance of the same size.

Donald Trump asked the National Parks Service to find proof to back up his inauguration boasts https://t.co/KOYiLlwKYJ pic.twitter.com/VZ6IBajoDo — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 27, 2017



What to keep an eye on today: The March for Life. Thousands of people are expected to demonstrate in Washington, DC, on Friday for the pro-life cause. This year’s edition of the rally is being seen as a victory lap for pro-life activists after the election of a Republican White House and Congress. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address the crowd.