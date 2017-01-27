In brief: Wins for Frank and PHA, Luxury PR group launches, Literally lesbian brief

PHA hired by We Buy Any Home, Luxury PR group launches, Frank wins Neos brief, new US director for Manifest, and more from PRWeek UK.

PHA hired by We Buy Any Home

We Buy Any Home, a real estate business which promises to provide an initial offer on residential properties within 24 hours of contact, ahs appointed PHA Media to handle its UK comms and content marketing strategy.

Luxury PR group launches

The Luxury Communications Council was launched yesterday in London by Rosie Shephard, global comms director of Rocco Forte Hotels. Other members include client-side comms professionals from Boodle, Bulgari, the Arts Club, Aston Martin and Moet. The Communications Store is handling PR for the group.

Frank wins Neos brief

Neos, a home insurance company that offers sensor-based technology that can help and prevent threats to users' homes, has appointed Frank as its UK agency. Frank takes over from Capella, which had helped launch the business after being appointed in the autumn. Gary Lineker is among Neos' investors.

Cancer Research hires W

Cancer Research UK has selected W to secure top talent to help spread the charity's messages on World Cancer Day, which is 4 February. W also recently ran an influencer campaign for blood cancer charity DKMS.

Lesbian fiction for Literally PR

The UK's Literally PR has been appointed by Germany-based lesbian fiction publisher Yiva Publishing. The agency will support the launch of several 2017 releases including the introduction of a new, modern, lesbian, black superwoman protagonist in a new ‘Superheroine Collection', plus a women's football inspired romantic fiction story due for release in time for the summer's Euro Championships.

Manifest's Becker heads to US

Manifest London group account director Jessica Becker has moved to the firm's US operation Manifest New York in the newly-created position of director of US and Canada. Manifest launched in New York in January 2015.

Barrett is new Third City partner

Third City has promoted associate director Suzie Barrett to become a full partner at the agency. Barrett joined the agency in 2012.