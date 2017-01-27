The PR Week 1.27.17: A special edition with Richard Edelman

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek's editorial team sits down with Edelman's president and CEO.

News

Download

PRWeek_12717.mp3

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Richard Edelman, president and CEO of Edelman, to discuss trends from the latest Trust Barometer, the state of the industry under the Trump administration, and other big PR issues.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now