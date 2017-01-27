PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Richard Edelman, president and CEO of Edelman, to discuss trends from the latest Trust Barometer, the state of the industry under the Trump administration, and other big PR issues.
The PR Week 1.27.17: A special edition with Richard Edelman
PRWeek's editorial team sits down with Edelman's president and CEO.
