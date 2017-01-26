Van Bergen named Cannes PR Lions jury president

She was named CEO of the Omnicom Public Relations Group nearly a year ago.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Karen van Bergen as jury president for the 2017 Cannes PR Lions.

Omnicom named van Bergen chief executive of the newly formed umbrella group nearly a year ago. The PR group includes 11 agencies, including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, and Marina Maher Communications.

She previously served as CEO of Porter Novelli for three years. Prior, Van Bergen was senior partner and MD of the firm’s New York office and SVP and senior partner at FleishmanHillard in Amsterdam.

Edelman Canada chair John Clinton served as PR Lions jury president last year.

Another Omnicom executive was named a jury president in a different category. Wendy Clark, CEO of creative agency DDB Worldwide, will serve as Glass Lions jury president.

The Cannes Lions are scheduled for June 17-24.