He has a "strong vision for the future" and "I place my every confidence in him," says Lévy.

In a video accompanying Thursday's announcement that Publicis Communications CEO Arthur Sadoun will succeed Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO on June 1, Lévy called Sadoun "first and foremost a client man."

He has a "strong vision for the future" and "I place my every confidence in him," Lévy continued.

Lévy also waxed nostalgic about his career and Publicis Groupe's growth during his tenure.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.