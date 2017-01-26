Arthur Sadoun succeeds Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe chairman and CEO

Lévy will step aside to become chairman of the supervisory board as of June 2017.

PARIS: Publicis Groupe has named Publicis Communications CEO Arthur Sadoun chairman and CEO of the holding company, effective June 1.

Current CEO Maurice Lévy will become chairman of the holding company’s supervisory board.

Sadoun, 45, has been the frontrunner to succeed Lévy for months. Beginning last year, he spearheaded the reorganization of Publicis Groupe into discrete hubs and led the implementation of the "Power of One" strategy, which offers clients access to resources from across the holding company.

"I’m taking on this new role with confidence, determination, and one objective in mind: accelerating our transformation and development through The Power of One to continue to make Publicis shine like [founder] Marcel [Bleustein-Blanchet] and Maurice [Levy] have done for the past 90 years," Sadoun said in a statement.

Publicis Media CEO Steve King will join the company’s management board, which is overseen by Sadoun. Board members also include Jean-Michel Etienne, EVP and CFO, and Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, secretary general.

Sadoun’s qualifications precluded the need to search for Lévy's replacement outside Publicis, according to Elisabeth Badinter, chair of the supervisory board and president of the nominating committee.

"The highly respected professional qualities of Arthur Sadoun, his unique understanding of clients and their needs, his accomplishments both during his time at Publicis Groupe and before, and his human qualities, all make him the prime candidate," Badinter said in a statement.

Industry speculation has long held that Sadoun was the 74-year-old Lévy's choice to succeed him, and that sentiment seemed well-supported by Lévy's comments in a statement from Publicis Groupe.

"I am extremely happy with this choice, which is the most appropriate and judicious for the future of our Groupe, and congratulate [Sadoun] warmly," Lévy said. "It’s not just any choice, it’s a measured and well-thought-out choice that opens new doors for the future of our amazing Groupe."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.