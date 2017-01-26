UFC ups Isabelle McLemore to VP of corporate comms

In November, the mixed martial arts organization also named Lenee Breckenridge as VP of communications.

News
Isabelle McLemore. (Imager via UFC).
Isabelle McLemore. (Imager via UFC).

LAS VEGAS: UFC has promoted Isabelle McLemore to VP of corporate communications.

She will lead the brand’s strategic development and internal, external, and corporate comms.

McLemore most recently served as senior director of corporate communications. Prior to joining UFC in 2011 as senior publicist, she had stints at the Canadian Olympic Committee, Women’s Tennis Association, and Tennis Canada.

UFC also promoted Lenee Breckenridge to VP of communications last November. Breckenridge leads comms for UFC’s more than 40 annual events and serves as the brand’s global spokesperson. She also works with its athletes on brand building.

Both Breckenridge and McLemore report to Christian Muirhead, chief communications officer at WME/IMG, which bought the mixed martial arts organization for $4 billion last July.

Dave Sholler, formerly VP of public relations and athlete marketing, departed UFC late last year to join the Philadelphia 76ers as VP of communications.

UFC had its best year in 2016 in terms of pay-per-view sales, pulling in nearly 8.4 million buys for 13 events, according to MMAFighting.com. However, two of its biggest stars, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, may only fight twice this year, according to CBS Sports.

