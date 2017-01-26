Watch: Edelman and Microsoft send influencers to real(ish)-life war zone for Xbox Halo Wars 2 launch

Added 40 minutes ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

Edelman's Microsoft team threw a group of gaming influencers into a dramatic live action experience as part of the launch of the latest Halo game for Xbox.

News

Assembly, the Edelman team serving the computing client, brought the intensity of battle to the group of YouTube stars by recreating the military command experience with the help of actors.

"This project was an amazing opportunity to create a truly immersive experience, bringing the game to life and giving fans the responsibility of making decisions that determined whether real-life troops lived or died in front of their very eyes," said Bo Hellberg, executive creative director of the Edelman unit.

A beta version of Halo Wars 2 is available for download now, with the full game launching next month.

Last week's event was broadcast live - a highlights reel put together by Assembly is below, and the influencers were given footage to put together their own videos on the experience. One example, which has been viewed 17,000 times, is further down the page.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now