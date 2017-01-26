Watch: Edelman and Microsoft send influencers to real(ish)-life war zone for Xbox Halo Wars 2 launch

Edelman's Microsoft team threw a group of gaming influencers into a dramatic live action experience as part of the launch of the latest Halo game for Xbox.

Assembly, the Edelman team serving the computing client, brought the intensity of battle to the group of YouTube stars by recreating the military command experience with the help of actors.

"This project was an amazing opportunity to create a truly immersive experience, bringing the game to life and giving fans the responsibility of making decisions that determined whether real-life troops lived or died in front of their very eyes," said Bo Hellberg, executive creative director of the Edelman unit.

A beta version of Halo Wars 2 is available for download now, with the full game launching next month.

Last week's event was broadcast live - a highlights reel put together by Assembly is below, and the influencers were given footage to put together their own videos on the experience. One example, which has been viewed 17,000 times, is further down the page.