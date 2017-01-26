In brief: Sodexo consolidates with Havas, Mason William's Merlin wins, Golin hires

Sodexo takes on Havas PR for UK remit

Sodexo, the global services provider, has hired Havas PR as its retained UK agency. It follows moves by Sodexo to consolidate its global PR agency support under Havas, which is already working with the firm in France and the US. Havas said it will lead on a number of UK-specific initiatives, as well as managing local activation of global campaigns. Sodexo employs more than 34,000 people in the UK and offers a range of services in areas such as health, education, sport, leisure, plus corporate and defence services.

Mason Williams hired by Merlin in Manchester

Merlin Entertainments has hired Mason Williams Communications to deliver national PR campaigns for its Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester and Sea Life Manchester attractions. The appointment coincides with £1m investment at the former attraction. The agency’s remit is to operate a national, regional and local awareness PR campaign for both attractions, which are located at the Intu Trafford Centre.

Golin hires Shani Shaker to lead consumer health

Golin has hired Shani Shaker as director in its healthcare team. Shaker, who has been consulting at Golin since October, has joined in a new, permanent role to lead the consumer health portfolio, reporting into executive director, health, Siân Boisseau. She has worked at a number of agencies including Porter Novelli and Edelman, working with brands including Nestlé, Unilever’s Dove, Seven Seas and a P&G beauty portfolio.

Neat wins Tiger retainer

Following nine months working with it on a project basis, London's Neat PR has been retained by Flying Tiger Copenhagen, the Danish retailer that rebranded from Tiger last year. It has more than 700 stores globally. Neat was launched by Hilary Frohlich in 2011.