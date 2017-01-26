NHS England and Coca-Cola among PR360 speakers: super early bird discount ends soon

The director of comms at NHS England, as well as senior PR professionals from Coca-Cola, Pearson, Tumblr and others have all been confirmed to speak at PRWeek's PR360 event in April.

Super early bird tickets for the event, taking place in London's County Hall on 27-28 April, are available until Tuesday (31 January). Book your place today to save £250 on full entry price.

Highlights include sessions with Emilie Colker, VP social impact and global campaigns at Pearson, Stanislas Magniant, online communications director at Coca-Cola, and Simon Enright, director of communications at NHS England.

Other speakers are confirmed from Tumblr, Ben & Jerry’s, Golin, BritainThinks and The Sun, among others.

Key plenary session highlights include: 'Women in PR – where are we now?', 'PR in the political landscape – are we living in a post-truth world?', and 'The future practitioner', with a number of other sessions promising to equip PR leaders with insight on social strategy, purposeful campaigns, working with small budgets, and more.

Click here for more information on PR360 2017.