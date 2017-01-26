NHS England and Coca-Cola among PR360 speakers: super early bird discount ends soon

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff , Be the first to comment

The director of comms at NHS England, as well as senior PR professionals from Coca-Cola, Pearson, Tumblr and others have all been confirmed to speak at PRWeek's PR360 event in April.

News

Super early bird tickets for the event, taking place in London's County Hall on 27-28 April, are available until Tuesday (31 January). Book your place today to save £250 on full entry price.

Highlights include sessions with Emilie Colker, VP social impact and global campaigns at Pearson, Stanislas Magniant, online communications director at Coca-Cola, and Simon Enright, director of communications at NHS England.

Other speakers are confirmed from Tumblr, Ben & Jerry’s, Golin, BritainThinks and The Sun, among others.

Key plenary session highlights include: 'Women in PR – where are we now?', 'PR in the political landscape – are we living in a post-truth world?', and 'The future practitioner', with a number of other sessions promising to equip PR leaders with insight on social strategy, purposeful campaigns, working with small budgets, and more.

Click here for more information on PR360 2017.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now